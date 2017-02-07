With the stench of rotting flesh filling the air, Iraqi forces contend dead ISIS fighters should serve as a lesson to those wanting to bring jihad into the war-torn city of Mosul.

Iraqi soldiers want witnesses to see their bloated, black bodies as a staunch message as the coalition expands its offensive against the Islamic State from east to west Mosul.

With the advancement of the Iraqi forces in toward the west, the bodies of IS fighters are left in the streets for the hungry dogs or were thrown onto the piles of garbage at the entrances of the residential neighborhoods.

Reuters reports Iraqi forces have no intention of burying the bodies.

“We will leave the terrorists there,” said Ibrahim Mohamed, a soldier who was standing near three dead jihadists, ignoring the stench.

His cousin suffered death by electrocution at the hands of jihadists during Islamic State’s harsh rule of Mosul because he was a policeman.

“The message is clear to Iraqis, to keep them from joining or supporting Daesh (Islamic State). This will be your fate. The Iraqi army will finish you off,” he said in the Reuters report.

The corpses, and their tools of destruction are being used in a hearts and minds campaign against the Islamic State. The dead, still dressed in ISIS regalia … some wrapped in suicide vests … are purposely left in plain view.

“We leave them in the street like that so the dogs eat them,” said soldier Asaad Hussein in the Reuters report. “We also want the citizens to know there is a price for supporting terrorists.”

When the Islamic State first infiltrated Mosul, it played on a narrative that the Shi’ite-led Baghdad government and army were committing widespread abuses. Daesh exploited that resentment but started losing popularity after it imposed its radical version of Islam and shot or beheaded anyone deemed an enemy.

Mosul’s citizens are mixed in their feelings toward the dead Daesh fighters.

Laborer Youssef Salim observed the corpses, still with army boots on their feet, and paused to reflect on life under Islamic State, which has lost ground in Iraq and other Arab countries. He said the bodies should not be moved.

“Do you know what smoking one, just one cigarette meant?” he asked. “Twenty-five lashes in a public square where people were forced to watch you suffer.

“If your beard length did not meet their requirements, that was a month in jail and 100 lashes in public.”

Fouad Jaber felt he had to bury the body of his cousin who had joined Daesh’s ranks and died in the battle of al-Arbajia area, despite strongly opposing him.

“People were complaining about the stench, so I had to rent a bulldozer to bury my cousin’s body along with other remains of unknown fighters in a deep pit in al-Arbajia,” Jaber told Al-Monitor.

Pictures show a soldiers standing proudly over the dead men, including one still wearing a suicide belt. He smiled and pointed to a cigarette stuffed in one of the jihadist’s nostrils.

“We put it there because of the terrible things they did to Iraqis,” said the soldier, Asaad Najif. “The fate of any terrorist is clear. We will find you and kill you.”

It’s yet to be determined whether or not the soldiers’ psyops campaign in having the intended effect. In an area revenged by years of war, the dead bodies and how people are reacting are proof that war is ugly and that eventually even the most hopeful can become hardened beyond repair.

Yusuf, 9, told Al-Monitor when asked if they (children) had been afraid at the sight of the bodies, he said, “Believe me, we are no longer children after all that we have seen. We are monsters now.”

