Lee Hernandez is currently under hospice care at his Texas home. 47 years of age and determined to be inoperable and unable to recover by medical professionals, Hernandez’s dire situation is very clear- all the doctors can do for him is ensure that he is comfortable.

Despite three brain surgeries, Hernandez is blind and has cognitive issues. His loyal wife, Ernestine Hernandez, does the best she can for a man who can no longer get around.

Due to his illness and pain medication regimen, Hernandez isn’t always easy to speak to or understand. A shadow of a man who once served nearly twenty years in the US Army and a veteran of the Iraq War, Hernandez now battles one condition more fierce than anything he had ever encountered prior- loneliness.

One day, Hernandez gave his wife his phone one day “in case someone calls.” After nearly two hours with no calls, he told his wife, “I guess no one wants to talk to me.”

“It broke my heart,” said Ernestine. “(Lee’s) speech is not very well, so many people didn’t take much interest or want to talk to him.”

Thanks to several veterans groups and forums, Lee Hernandez no longer has to feel alone, as they have helped honor his dying wish- for people to call him and talk to him.

Since posting his phone number, Lee Hernandez has received countless calls- from people wishing to pray with him to folks just wanting to say hello. Despite a downturn in his condition, Hernandez is a fighter who just isn’t ready to give up.

“Thank you everyone for your calls and support. I am trying to give him the best life I am able to with the help of my mom,” Ernestine told AZCentral.

If you want to reach out to Lee, you can call him at 210-632-6778. The ideal time is between 1400 and 1800 Arizona time, when Lee is most alert. If you don’t receive an answer, it is likely because he is in great pain.

