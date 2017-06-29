A motorist suffered a gunshot wound early Wednesday during a road rage incident on Northeast Loop 820, police said.

It was the third road rage shooting in North Texas since Sunday.

In North Richland Hills, police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Boulevard 26.

The 33-year-old man told police he was shot while he was driving on Northeast Loop 820.

“He managed to exit the highway and get help,” police spokeswoman Carissa Katekaru said in a Wednesday telephone interview.

KDFW-TV reported an Army veteran was one of the two men who gave first aid to the wounded man in parking lot.

Details leading up to the shooting were not available, police said.

Police believe the gunman was in a white mid-size sports utility vehicle with the driver wearing a white baseball cap.

