A full-length animated film depicting an armed confrontation between Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and the U.S. Navy is soon to open in Iranian cinemas, amid rising tensions over President Donald Trump’s hardening rhetoric against Tehran.

The “Battle of Persian Gulf II” director, Farhad Azima, told Reuters, “I hope that the film shows Trump how American soldiers will face a humiliating defeat if they attack Iran.”

Azima, said that the film has been four years in the making and it was a remarkable coincidence that the release of the film coincides with a “warmongering” U.S. president.