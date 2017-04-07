Iran strongly condemns US strike on Syria airbase Iran has strongly condemned a US cruise missile attack on Friday that hit a Syrian army airbase near the west-central city of Homs.

In a Friday statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tehran “roundly condemns any unilateral military action and the missile attacks against al-Shayrat Airbase in Syria by American warships.”

Some 60 US Tomahawk missiles were fires from US warships deployed to the Mediterranean at the Shayrat airfield southeast of Homs earlier in the day, in an assault slammed by Syria as an “act of aggression.”

Washington ordered the assault after accusing Syria of carrying out “a chemical attack” against the town of Khan Shaykhun in the northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday.

Qassemi said, “The Islamic Republic, as the biggest victim of chemical weapons in modern history, condemns any application of such weapons, regardless of the perpetrators and victims.”

He also said using an alleged chemical attack as “a pretext for unilateral action” is “dangerous, destructive and in violation of the imperative principles of international law.”

