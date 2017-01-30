The Army has identified a soldier who died following a motorcycle crash along the H-1 freeway in Hawaii.

Spc. Patrick James Rodgers of Willis Texas, 26, was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, and enlisted in the army in March of 2010.

Division commander Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli said it’s a tragedy to lose the young soldier who was assigned to Schofield Barracks in July 2014.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Specialist Rodgers at this difficult time. The safety of each and every soldier within the 25th is of paramount importance, and it is a terrible tragedy to lose one of our own.”

Rodgers was a wheeled vehicle mechanic and enlisted in the Army in March 2010. He previously served in Oklahoma and South Carolina, and moved to Schofield Barracks in July 2014, the Army said.

He deployed to Kuwait for 12 months and is the recipient of two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal, among others, according to Star Advertiser.

Police responded to the crash scene at around midnight Friday, but his body was not immediately discovered.

Police say the westbound freeway guardrail near the Palama Street off ramp concealed his body.

Lt. Carlene Lau of the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division said Rodgers’ body was located a far distance from the crash, according to the Star Advertiser.

It’s not clear how far Rogers’ body was away from the scene, but he was eventually discovered by an unsuspecting motorist who was heading westbound on the freeway, according to KITV Island News.

Star Advertiser reports that police said Rodgers was wearing a helmet, and excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. It was unknown whether he was still alive when police arrived at the scene the first time.