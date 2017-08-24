(Fort Bragg, NC) An investigation into the death of a 27-year-old Specialist at Fort Bragg is underway.

Specialist Myles A. Miller, 27, of Marion, Indiana, died at Womack Army Medical Center on Tuesday of unknown causes.

The soldier joined the Army in April of 2015 and served in the 583rd Forward Support Company, which employs sustainment to the 3-321 Field Artillery Regiment, as a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist.

“Specialist Miller’s positive attitude, strong work ethic and genuine desire to serve earned him positions of esteem,” said Captain Raul Martinez, the commander of the 583rd Forward Support Company. “His potential was unlimited and everyone recognized him as a future leader of soldiers. His character and actions left an everlasting impression on everyone he encountered within our organization and he will always be remembered by them.”

According to WRAL, Fort Bragg was his first duty station. Before joining the Army he worked as a lift truck operator.

Specialist Miller’s awards include the Army Achievement Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Overseas Service Ribbon. He was posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

