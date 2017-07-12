As America, the Corps, friends and battle buddies continue to grieve, several families are deciding it’s time to release the names of those they lost in the Marine Corps’ KC-130T Monday crash in Mississippi.

Four service members have been identified, according to The Daily Mail.

Though officials haven’t released in entirety the names of those who perished —four identified are: 20-year-old Dan Baldassare, Sgt. Julian Kevianne, Gunnery Sgt. Brendan Johnson and Staff Sgt. Joshua Snowden, aged 31.

According to The Daily Mail, Baldassare, Kevianne, and Snowden were reportedly based out of Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York.

Lohud News reports Sgt. Owen Lennon, 26, is also among the dead.

According to Lohud News, a man answering the phone at the family home in Pomona, New York, confirmed the death but said the family is grieving and has no comment.

Lohud News reports military officials said nine of those lost are from a Marine reserve squadron based at Stewart, in Newburgh, and the other seven service members lost were stationed in North Carolina.

The Lockheed KC-130T was transporting personnel and equipment from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona when it crashed just off of Highway 82 in Greenwood, Mississippi.

Investigators said they found debris on both sides of Highway 82 in LeFlore County, which has led them to believe that an explosion caused the crash.

Official word on all 16 is expected to come Wednesday evening, according to WCTI 12 News.

