In an article published Aug. 17, Huffington Post contributor David Fagin says vets returning from war harbor feelings of intense anger and disgust toward anyone who isn’t white, and says he believes the military isn’t doing enough in the area of outreach — post-discharge.

Fagin cites the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., where Heather Heyer tragically lost her life. Referring to vets who showed up to protect free speech, Fagin calls them cowards who like to shift the blame away from themselves whenever possible.

In his piece, Fagin cites Vice News’ writer Elle Reeve’s comments to CNN, during an interview with Anderson Cooper, when she said the Charlottesville police did not provide security for the neo-Nazis, as one might expect, but by veterans of the Iraq/Afghan war.

After hearing Reeve’s claim to Cooper that everyone attending the rally from the “right side of the aisle,” was “radicalized” in Iraq and Afghanistan during their tours of duty, Fagin says this alleged radicalization, as Reeve calls it, is one of the more unfortunate things to come to light regarding the side-effects of serving the country.

Fagin, who in his byline identifies himself as a writer, musician, Trump resister and food snob, says it’s Post Traumatic Stress Disorder that’s scaring soldiers and leaving them with a new-found hatred for those different from them. He writes that he’s surprised, “especially after their mission is one of liberation from those who kill and persecute anyone of different faiths/beliefs, is quite disturbing to say the least.”

He says in his op-ed he’s left wondering who we’ll be “fighting” against in the future.

“There is only one side to this fence, Fagin writes, and to think we’re not only welcoming home members of the armed forces whose opinions and beliefs have been shattered and damaged due to their perilous environment, but who find solace in a president willing to condone those twisted beliefs, rather than make it his mission to do everything he can to help them, makes one worry about where the next Charlottesville will be, and who, exactly, we’ll be fighting.”

Fagin was a part of The Rosenbergs, a rock band that had some fame in 2001, but has been recently producing a cable TV pilot about a drug addict “punk legend”. The show features actors and actresses such as Denise Richards and Shannen Doherty.

