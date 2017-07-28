When it comes to recruiting, the Army goes rolling along- unless you’re in Colorado.

Homeland Security, Army recruiters and local law enforcement are investigating an incident of vandalism in Colorado Springs and other parts of the state after reports of slashed tires began to surface Thursday.

In Colorado Springs, Soldiers came into work and discovered that every government-issued vehicle -from sedans to trailers- had slashed tires.

According to News Channel 13, investigators are still trying to figure out why this happened and who is responsible.

Military personnel at the recruiting station were unable to comment on the matter.



