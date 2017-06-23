The infamous hate group, which purports to be a Baptist church, has announced its intention of disgracing Sgt. Dillon Baldrige at his funeral in North Carolina on Friday.

Baldridge was killed with two other soldiers by an Afghan soldier during an insider attack on June 10 in Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense hasn’t identified the assailant who fired on the U.S. soldiers and said the incident is still under investigation. Baldridge, a squad leader assigned to headquarters company, was deployed to Afghanistan in the fall of 2016. He was in D Company, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, based at Campbell, Kentucky.

Baldridge was a corporal when he died but was posthumously promoted to sergeant. He also was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge and Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster.

“Dillon Baldridge gave his life for the Constitutional right of WBC to warn America,” the statement from Westboro Baptist Church said. “To deny us our First Amendment rights to warn our neighbors is to declare to the world that Dillon died in vain, and that America is a nation of proud, sodomite hypocrites.”

“Military funerals have become pagan orgies of idolatrous blasphemy, where they pray to the dunghill gods of Sodom & play taps to a fallen fool,” said the statement.

The Kansas based group has been using service members funerals as a platform to spew their hate since the Global War on Terror began.

Patriot Guard Riders escorted the body of Sgt. Baldridge through Ashe County on Wednesday. The public funeral is at 3 p.m. Friday at Ashe County High School Auditorium.

According to the Patriot Guard Riders website, they will be escorting Baldrige’s body to his funeral. The group has been an instrumental part of preserving the sanctity of service members’ funerals over the years. They have been known to peacefully use their motorcycle engines to drown out the noise of Westboro protesters.

For those wishing to join the ride, you can register for free on their website. The riders will be staging at the Walmart Shopping Center on Jefferson Rd. in West Jefferson, NC at 1:15 PM.

