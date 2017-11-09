The jet pilots of the US Marine Corps are a pretty unique bunch. Before going to flight training, they have to go through training and learn how to do the job of the rifleman on the ground.

Because of this, a certain kinship is formed between the grunt and the aviator. From the infantry training, they both endure to the fact that they both wear camouflage covers on their helmets, the relationship between the guy on the ground and the guy in the air is tightly-knit.

In the case of those who fly the AV-8B Harrier II, the bond is even greater. Tasked with close air support, these brave pilots go above and beyond to remind their brothers and sisters on the ground that there is, in fact, someone watching over them, ready to put warheads on foreheads and help them achieve victory- no matter the cost.

They are, after all, Marines.

