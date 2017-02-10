A warrant office in the United States Special Forces has died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident while serving in Africa, according to official sources.

WO1 Shawn Thomas of 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group died on February 2, according to US Army Special Operations Command spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Robert Bockholt.

According to the Army Times, officials could not specify details of the accident, but said that SF troopers were conducting advising operations to counter Boko Haram in Niger and that the investigation is ongoing.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Warrant Officer Thomas’ family, friends and colleagues,” 3rd Special Forces Group officials said in a statement.

35 years of age at the time of his death, Thomas was originally a networking switching systems operator when he enlisted in July of 200. He joined the North Carolina-based 3rd SFG in 2008 and became a warrant officer in 2016.

The Oklahoma native had seven combined deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, earning two Bronze Stars and other decorations. He was posthumously awarded a Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal following his death in Niger.

Thomas is survived by his wife and four children.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.