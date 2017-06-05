Monday was the deadline for the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to make a decision about a pertest filed by Glock in February over the Army’s choice of Sig Sauer for the Modular Handgun Contract.

The GAO denied Glock’s protest which challenged the Army’s “interpretation of the solicitation regarding the minimum number of contract awards required by the” Request For Proposal, said Ralph White, managing associate general counsel for procurement law at GAO, in an emailed statement.

The GAO found that the Request for Proposal (RFP) only allowed one manufacturer to be awarded the contract even though the proposal stated three were permitted.

White stated the GAO also denied Glock’s claim that their proposal was improperly evaluated by the Army, according to Army Times.

The Army chose Sig Sauer’s P320 for the 10-year, $580 million contract. The Army’s variant will be an ambidextrous, 9 mm, polymer striker-fired pistol that can be adjusted in frame size and has interchangeable grip modules.

