A crowdsourcing page -be it serious or trolling in nature- was set up for the Iraq War veteran who punched an Antifascists (ANTIFA) member at University of California, Berkeley.
Iraq veteran Nathan Damigo was displayed around the world as he punched a female protester in the face during a scuffle among pro and anti-Trump protesters after WeAreChange.org posted the video to Youtube on Saturday.
From the video, both individuals were combatants in the brawl, with the female -identified as 19-year-old artist, Antifa member and pornographic actress Louise Rosealma (aka Emily Rose Marshall/Nauert), telling social media users prior to the protests that she was after “100 Nazi scalps.”
No saint himself, Marine veteran Damigo is a known alt-right supporter with a felony record for assaulting and robbing a cab driver he thought was Iraqi. His family blamed the incident on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and fought to have his dishonorable discharged changed to “other than honorable.”
Damigo spent five years in prison for his crime, eventually being released and founding the “Identity Europa” group, which serves as “a North American based Identitarian organization dedicated to creating a better future for People of European Heritage.“
(The punch can be seen around 30 seconds into the video)
Following the incidents, GoFundMe pages were set up not only for the concussed Rosealma, but for the “bruised fist” of Damigo as well.
Though it has since been taken down, Damigo’s crowdfunding page -titled “Ice for Nathan Damigo’s Hand”- had been set up either as genuine funding or a form of trolling which is popular with alt-right factions.
“Due to the bone density of the SJW’s neanderthals [sic] skull,” the page read, rife with typos. “We r asking that u donate to help provide a steady supply of ice for this true American Heros hand.”
While Rosealma’s GoFundMe remains active (and has over $4,000 to its name), it is unknown why Damigo’s was taken down. According to the Modesto Bee, the rally at UC-Berkeley drew hundreds of protesters/combatants from both sides.
Popular Military has reached out to GoFundMe for comment.
