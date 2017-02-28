A protest has been filed by Glock in response to the Army’s acceptance of Sig Sauer’s bid for the XM17 Modular Handgun System contract.

In January, the Army announced it was replacing the 30 year contract with Berretta for a contract with Sig Sauer to produce a modified version of their P320 handgun.

The P320 was released in 2014 and has since won the 2016 American Rifleman Golden Bullseye “Handgun of the Year” Award, which is presented by the National Rifle Association.

“Engineered with a competitive focus, the P320 Target features a 5-inch barrel with a fiber optic front sight and a fully adjustable rear sight. The P320 Target model features a flat trigger design with improved take-up and reset along with an enhanced trigger pull. Other upgrades include a re-designed grip module with a more pronounced and higher beavertail.”

The Army contract is worth up to $580 million, requiring Sig Sauer to supply weapons, accessories and ammunition for a period of 10 years.

Since the protest has been filed the Army had to halt its plans to begin testing of the Sig Sauer pistol because of a “stop work order” that is required by law once a protest is filed.

The Army has until June 5th (typically 30 days from when the protest was filed) to file its report in response to the protest. The Government Accountability Office can take up to 100 days to make a decision on Glock’s protest but attempts to make a decision before this deadline.

In 2014, the GAO handled more than 2,000 bid protests.

