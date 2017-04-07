An openly gay military couple have garnered attention on social media after posting a picture at the US Military Academy prom.

Consultant and New York US Army National Guard Captain Andres Camilo set off a social media firestorm after being featured in a photo posted to boyfriend Max Emerson’s Instagram before they headed off to the annual West Point prom.

“Hello from gay prom,” Emerson said, accruing a lot of views and feedback in a short time. Camilo replied with “my date is the best.”

Hello from #gay #army #prom. @andrescamilo___ 📸@matthewsuber A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Emerson, a Florida native is a trained actor with a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts from the University of Miami’s theatre conservatory. He is known for his television acting in “Glee” and “The Real O’Neals.” He also runs a YouTube channel, which is best known for its “Maxisms” and “TheMaxVicious” videos.

Emerson introduced Camilo -who came out to the military- during his popular YouTube video “Meet My Boyfriend” in June. Since the time of the posting, the video has received well over 300,000 views.

The couple’s prom photos have generated hundreds of thousands of likes across social media. In September of 2011, the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act of 2010 went into effect, allowing gays, lesbians, and bisexuals to serve openly in the United States Armed Forces.

