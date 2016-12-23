Three french police officers are facing disciplinary measures after they were found aboard a US Navy ship after it had departed a port visit in France on Tuesday.

The Marseille municipal officers were reportedly guarding the ship while it was as port and decided to board the ship shortly before it departed.

A source told USNI news that the officers were authorized to board the ship but not while off duty. They apparently wanted a last minute tour of the ship.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (also known as “Ike”) was not able to turn around to bring the officers back to the port. The officers were brought back to shore by a harbor tug about an hour after they boarded.

France Bleu reports the assistant safety for the mayor of Marseilles, Caroline Pozmentier, said the policemen had “nothing to do on the aircraft carrrier” and they “will be subject to disciplinary actions.”

The Eisenhower last made unusual headlines in September after a sailor unexpectedly gave birth to a baby girl while the carrier was underway in the Arabian Gulf. The sailor hadn’t reported being pregnant, and the chain of command wasn’t aware she was expecting a baby.

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is returning after a seven-month deployment supporting the U.S.-led effort to fight ISIS in Syria and Iraq. The strike group is due back at Naval Station Norfolk, Va. by the end of the month.

