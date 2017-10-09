The fourth Fort Bragg soldier killed in a deadly Oct. 4 attack in West Africa has been identified.

On Saturday, the Department of Defense said Sgt. La David Johnson, 25, died of wounds received when enemies attacked his unit while conducting operations in Niger.

Johnson and three other soldiers assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group were killed Wednesday. A number of Nigerien troops were also killed or injured.

The four deaths make Oct. 4 the deadliest day for deployed Fort Bragg soldiers since July 14, 2010, when seven soldiers were killed in two firefights in Afghanistan.

Johnson, of Miami Gardens, Florida, had been missing for two days before his body was recovered by Nigerien and American soldiers Friday.

Two U.S. service members were also wounded in the attack. They were evacuated in stable condition to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, officials said.

The Pentagon earlier identified the other three 3rd Special Forces Group soldiers killed in attack as Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Washington; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia.

La David Johnson, like Black and Wright, was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group. Jeremiah Johnson was assigned to the Group Support Battalion.

“The Bush Hog formation was made better because of Johnson’s faithful service and we are focused on caring for the Johnson family during this difficult period,” said Lt. Col. David Painter, commander of 2nd Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group.

Johnson enlisted in the Army as a wheeled vehicle mechanic in January 2014, according to U.S. Army Special Operations Command. His awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Parachutist Badge, the Army Air Assault Badge, the Driver and Mechanic Badge and the Marksmanship Qualification Badge – Sharpshooter with Rifle.

The attack on U.S. and Nigerien forces remains under investigation, officials said. It occurred in southwest Niger, about 120 miles north of the capital of Niamey.

According to U.S. Africa Command, which is based in Germany, the Special Forces soldiers were providing advice and assistance to Nigerien security force counter-terrorism operations.

The 3rd Special Forces Group has had an ongoing mission in North and West Africa since 2015, with a battalion constantly forward-deployed to Niger and operations in 11 other African nations in the region.

The Special Forces soldiers are in Africa to bolster the defense capabilities of partner nations while combating terrorist groups, such as Boko Haram and al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb.

According to reports, Nigerien military leaders said a patrol of defense and security forces and American partners were near the border of Mali when they were ambushed by a group with a dozen vehicles and about 20 motorcycles.

Earlier this week, chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana W. White said this was the first time American forces had been killed or wounded in combat in Niger.

