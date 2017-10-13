Four airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base have been arrested for allegedly spray-painting satanic graffiti on a church in South Carolina.

A member of Salem Black River Presbyterian Church discovered the satanic symbols and phrases painted on the church on Sept. 29.

Kayla Marie Eilerman, Clayre Marie Savage, Daveion Raaheim Green and Brandon Munoz are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. The were scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2PM on Friday.

Ken Bell, spokesman for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department, said formal charges have not been filed against the Airmen but they should be announced soon.

“The United States Air Force does not condone acts of vandalism,” said 1st Lt. Alannah Staver, spokeswoman for the 20th Fighter Wing. “Such behavior is not representative of the Airmen of Shaw AFB as a whole. We feel we are a part of this community, are proud to serve here, and we are disappointed to hear of this incident.”

In addition to the church graffiti, two other buildings were painted and a front door to the sanctuary was kicked in, according to WLTX.

The cost of the damage is estimated to be $3000.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.