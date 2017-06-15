MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Four Kentucky National Guardsmen have been charged in a sexual assault case in western Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said the assault was reported June 3. Police announced the arrests on Wednesday.

“Kentucky State Police responded to Murray-Calloway County Hospital at approximately 10:00 a.m. for a report of a sexual assault. KSP took all four suspects into custody later that same day. Preliminary investigation has shown the four suspects were in Calloway County in preparation for weekend deployment.”

Police said the victim was given alcohol and then sexually assaulted.

The Kentucky National Guard said in a news release the soldiers were in Calloway County preparing for the 438th Military Police Company’s annual training. Kentucky Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Stephen Hogan said sexual assault is a “reprehensible act” and the guard will support the victim.

Police said 25-year-old Anthony R. Tubolino of Auburn was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; 19-year-old Tyler A. Hart of Bowling Green was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sodomy; and 21-year-old Austin L. Dennis and 22-year-old Jacob F. Ruth, both of Munfordville, were charged with second-degree sodomy.

Popular Military contributed to this report

