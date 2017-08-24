A soldier assigned to the 1st Infantry Division was found unconscious in his barracks room on Saturday morning. Pvt. John Martinez was transported to Fort Riley’s Irwin Army Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The nineteen-year-old soldier was assigned to Fort Riley in November of last year after joining the Army in July.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family of Pvt. Martinez,” said Lt. Col. James Maxwell, 5th Sqdn., 4th Cav. Regt., commander. “We know the death of a family member is deeply tragic, and we too are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our Soldiers. Pvt. Martinez will truly be missed. His contribution to the squadron and the ‘Dagger’ brigade mission were highly valued, and the tragedy of his loss will undoubtedly be felt across our formations. Our priority right now is to be there for the Soldier’s family and the unit, ensuring we are readily available to connect them to all the resources they need during this critical time.”

According to KSNT, Martinez is the fourth soldier to die at the base this month. At the beginning of the month, 23-year-old Specialist Peter James Robbins, a Fort Riley soldier, was killed by police at the Walmart Neighborhood Market outside Fort Riley.

Martinez’s death is under investigation by the Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command office. The Army is not releasing any more details about the incident at this time.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.