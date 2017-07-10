A U.S. Army soldier is accused of shooting and killing a New York State Police trooper who was responding to a domestic dispute.
State police say the suspect, 32-year-old , surrendered without incident after the trooper and a woman were shot and killed Sunday night at a home in the town of Theresa, near the Canadian border.
State police say Trooper Joel Davis responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. He was approaching the home when he was gunned down.
‘ wife, 27-year old Nichole , also was found dead at the scene.
Walters is accused of shooting his wife in the driveway of their home around 8:09 p.m. The couple lived at 34371 County Route 46.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says “the entire New York family grieves” for a state police trooper who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute.
In a statement early Monday morning, the Democratic governor says the death of 36-year-old Trooper Joel Davis serves as “another sad reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each day.”
is an active duty U.S. Army infantryman who is stationed at Fort Drum. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
