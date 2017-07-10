A U.S. Army soldier is accused of shooting and killing a New York State Police trooper who was responding to a domestic dispute.

State police say the suspect, 32-year-old Justin Walters , surrendered without incident after the trooper and a woman were shot and killed Sunday night at a home in the town of Theresa, near the Canadian border.

State police say Trooper Joel Davis responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. He was approaching the home when he was gunned down.

Walters ‘ wife, 27-year old Nichole Walters , also was found dead at the scene.

Walters is accused of shooting his wife in the driveway of their home around 8:09 p.m. The couple lived at 34371 County Route 46.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says “the entire New York family grieves” for a state police trooper who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute.

In a statement early Monday morning, the Democratic governor says the death of 36-year-old Trooper Joel Davis serves as “another sad reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each day.”