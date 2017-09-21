A soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division returned home from Afghanistan to face criminal charges.

Sgt. Andrew Lawrence Porter was charged with two counts of second-degree sex offense and one count each of second-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.

According to arrest documents, obtained by the Fayetteville Observer, the 31-year-old sergeant was arrested on Wednesday in Fayetteville, NC for the alleged offenses that occurred on March 24.

Porter’s bail was set at $300,000.