A paratrooper of the 82nd Airborne Division was found dead in his barracks Friday at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

A mortarman assigned to the 82nd’s 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 30-year-old Sergeant Geoffrey L. Vonbosse’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

“We are always deeply saddened by the loss of any team member,” Lieutenant Colonel Adlai Wood, Deputy Commander of 1st BCT said in a statement. “Sergeant Vonbosse was among the small group of Americans who volunteered to serve our Nation and for that we are grateful.”

According to ABC 11, Sergeant Vonbosse joined the Army in 2011 and had been assigned to the 82nd since 2015. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Expert Infantryman Badge, and the Parachutist Badge.

