The former vice commander of the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force base was court-martialed Wednesday on charges of possessing child pornography.
Col. William R. Jones pleaded guilty to “wrongfully possessing images and videos of child pornography,” the the wing said in a news release.
Jones was relieved of duty as vice commander in February, 2016. A command pilot and instructor, he became vice commander of the 20th Fighter Wing in 2014.
The sentencing phase of Jones’ court-martial is still ongoing, the release stated.
As an American and a South Carolinian I am appalled at his actions. I sincerely hope that the full weight of military justice is brought to bear on Colonel William R. Jones. It seems lately that all branches of our military are being plagued by some type of depravity. Why the sudden upsurge of these criminal acts? Or has it been happening all along and simply kept quiet under the umbrella of national security to prevent further demoralization of our armed services?
-J.M. Shealy
I’m sure because of his rank, he will just be forced retired. Because officers don’t get as fucked as enlisted.
Oh really? A DUI ends an officer’s career. An enlisted man just loses a stripe most of the time.