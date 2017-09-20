Sept. 19–A federal jury convicted a man Tuesday of making threats to kill people at Fort Hood, federal officials said.

In February, Thomas Anthony Chestnut Jr., 29, called Fort Hood officials and told a sergeant that he would go to the post, kill the sergeant, take hostages and commit a killing spree before taking his own life, U.S. Department of Justice officials said.

Chestnut then spoke to a major and said that he was a former soldier wrongly convicted of a crime who was released from prison last year. He told the officer the Army owed him back pay, and that if he did not receive the money, he would shoot soldiers at Fort Hood.

Chestnut was convicted of sexual assault in 2014. He was sentenced to three years in prison and was dishonorably discharged.

On Tuesday, in a Waco court, a federal jury found Chestnut guilty on charges of threatening to assault or murder a uniformed service member and of interstate communications with threat to injure.

Chestnut, who has been in federal custody since he was arrested on Feb. 24, faces up to 15 years in federal prison for the two crimes. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1.

