Photos and video of under-cooked, moldy and otherwise inedible food have surfaced out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, showing the appalling conditions that Marines have experienced with the cuisine they eat- at the expense of their own paychecks.
The media originated from several social media feeds and firsthand reports of Marines (who wished to remain anonymous), showing undercooked chicken in the Wallace Creek dining facility, rice embedded with shredded plastic at the Double Decker chow hall and -perhaps the most disgusting of all- a moldy chicken burger at the A Street Chicken Shack, all dining operations reportedly overseen by Sodexo.
“They [Sodexo] are serving in all three of those locations,” one Marine informed us under the condition of anonymity. “I’m not sure what happens behind the doors -who actually cooks and inspects the food- because there are also Marine cooks that work them as well.”
The Marine said that despite this being a less-than-rare occurrence, the reaction from the servers and cooks seems less than helpful.
“If we were to take the food up and say something, they would give the typical response of ‘the food is cooked to [temperature],’ or something along those lines.”
Other Marines report that conditions on the other side of the country aren’t much better- at California’s Camp Pendleton, the food quality is reportedly often sub-par.
“It’s pretty disgusting,” one West Coast Marine quipped.
A major contractor with the US military, Sodexo -a British company- operates joint civilian/military teams, which pairs military chefs with civilian ones, known as Core Catering Manpower (CCM).
In 2011, Sodexo USA was chosen to provide food service to over 51 Marine Corps dining facilities within the continental United States.
“We value our military colleagues highly and welcome them to the Defence team,” Sodexo wrote on their UK website. “We understand that a strong partnering relationship is needed between Sodexo and our military colleagues to provide effective quality of life services to the Defence Community and offering joint training and craft development opportunities help to foster this. “
Public Relations personnel from Sodexo USA were not available for comment.
I left an honest review of our chow Hall in the 13 Area on Camp Pendleton.
A 2 star review of USMC Mess Hall 1365 by Paul B.:
Not all the cooks are careless as these but sometimes undercook food is accidentally served and you should apologize and replace these items. The cooks do the best they can under Sodexo’s rules most inspections are nonsense. But the fact that they don’t not want to pay cooks overtime or hire enough help due to wanting to make money. Some management tries to give us food but not enough to feed the marines but then the cooks are in trouble for running out of food. It’s miserable for the cooks under Sodexo. Maybe these cooks just gave up. And believe me I know how they feel but I always try to give them the best cooked food with what we have on camp pen. But even when we do our best the marines not all, just some of the biggest complainers are ungrateful and make our lives miserable and get cooks into trouble. If food is raw or moldy that is on the cook. But when the cook is doing things by the rules laid out by Sodexo and gets treated horrible by the marines it’s disheartening. My husband was a marine and is now a disabled former marine and I wanted to help Out by cooking for marines but having gone to culinary school I’m only allowed to follow their recipes. Can’t improve on them and they don’t get fresh food for most of the meal it’s pre packaged and/or dehydrated like milk and mashed potatoes. But the cooks pay because Sodexo doesn’t care for us. They care about their bottom line so they hire untrained cooks and ppl who won’t buck their system so we decent cooks get treated like crap from both marines and Sodexo. I’m ready to just quit although I would have loved my job feeding our troop so but can no longer take the bullshit from both sides