A Florida military veteran in Tampa has become a social media superstar after knocking out an assailant with some of the cleanest hits caught on fuzzy camera phone footage.

Landon McCart -known commercially as Landon Mac, took out his phone to record two women fighting in public.

When one of the men accompanying the women decided to slap Landon’s phone out of his hand, the veteran and CEO of a custom ring company immediately delivered a hook that knocked the man out instantly.

“For those asking, he is a complete stranger I have never spoken to,” Landon wrote on a Facebook page, where the video was shown. “I was walking down the sidewalk minding my own business and he hopped up to me and said ‘I don’t give a fuck about yo s**t!,’ then slapped my phone and said, ‘better get the f**k out my face dawg…And I replied.”

Landon was then pursued by six men who were friends of the man he knocked out. Thinking quickly, Landon went to the police, resulting in no harm coming to himself and the half dozen men being questioned.

When looking into the man behind the mean hook, Popular Military learned that Landon not only owns a company that makes rings out of coins, but also customizes cars and started up a charity that traveled to Texas to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

