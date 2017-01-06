UPDATE: More shots have been reported fired at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport. This comes from a source that’s live on the ground as reported by Fox News.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that multiple people are dead and several wounded in a shooting that took place around 1:00 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport. The suspect is confirmed to be in custody.

The total number of wounded in the shooting is being reported to be between nine and twelve people. That number may change.

Active shooter #fortlauderdale #airport @cnn @channel7 @channel10news 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 A video posted by Lol (@islandvinesnsports) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Reports are conflicting about exactly where the shooting took place – whether it was inside the baggage claim area or right outside.

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson told MSNBC that the suspect had been in possession of a military identification card. It has not clear if the ID card was authentic or if he has any affiliation with the military.

According to the Senator the shooter has been identified as Esteban Santiago. He is from New Jersey, lived in Alaska for some time but was carrying a Florida driving licence and had a concealed carry permit for his gun, Fox News reported.

Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/ISnHciA1Bc — South Lone Star (@SouthLoneStar) January 6, 2017

Earlier:

Former US Press Secretary Ari Fleischer is tweeting live from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and stating that there are five victims in a shooting that just took place. It’s not known if they are wounded or deceased.

The shooting took place in the baggage claim area, according to Fox News. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the suspected shooter is in custody.