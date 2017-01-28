WASHINGTON, U.S. – Since becoming America’s 45th President, Donald Trump has signed over 10 executive orders and keeping to his campaign promises, he signed another executive action on Friday.

During his first visit to the Pentagon, along with senior military leaders, after becoming America’s new commander in chief, Trump announced his intention of rebuilding the armed forces.

Speaking at the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes, Trump declared, “I’m signing an executive action to begin a great rebuilding of the armed services of the United States. We’re developing a plan for new planes, new ships, new resources, and new tools for our men and women in uniform.”

Trump’s announcement came after the swearing in of the new Defense Secretary James Mattis, a retired Marine general.

On Mattis, Trump said, “Secretary Mattis has devoted his life to serving his country. He is a man of honor, a man of devotion, and a man of total action. He likes action.”

Trump, who was accompanied by his senior adviser Steve Bannon, National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and other members of his inner circle said, “As we prepare our budget request for Congress… our military strength will be questioned by no one, but neither will our dedication to peace, we do want peace.”

This, after Trump signed a never-before-seen form of presidential directive, the presidential national security memorandum.

The memorandum reportedly calls for a 30-day “readiness review” of the armed forces to assess “readiness conditions, including training, equipment maintenance, munitions, modernization, and infrastructure.” He would then have to submit a report about actions that can be implemented within the fiscal year.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, greets Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

At the heart of it the new Defense secretary has been charged with rebuilding the military and the memorandum requires the Pentagon and Office of Management and Budget to come up with a plan to bolster the military, and calls for an examination of the nation’s nuclear arsenal and missile-defense capabilities.

As part of this order, Mattis will also have to review America’s ballistic missile and nuclear systems to “ensure that the United States nuclear deterrent is modern, robust, flexible, resilient, ready, and appropriately tailored to deter 21st-century threats and reassure our allies.”

Days after Trump had complained about how the two major defense programs in the country were “too costly” – Mattis had ordered financial reviews of the costs of the $400 billion F-35 fighter jet project and the $4 billion development of a new Air Force One presidential jet on Friday.

Trump had said that the Pentagon needs to find ways “to significantly reduce the cost” of the F-35 program, built by Lockheed Martin. He had even publicly weighted the competitiveness of the rival F-18, that is built by Boeing.

In his inaugural address, Trump had commented on the state of U.S. military forces, vowing to bolster the armed forces.

He had even called for a significant buildup of the Navy during his campaign – calling for the fleet to increase its strength from 274 ships to 350.

Currently U.S. has about 6,000 military personnel in Iraq and Syria, including trainers, advisers and special operators.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. David Barno was quoted as saying, “The last administration had a strategy that was more of an indirect approach, and it was certainly a long-term approach. I think President Trump might be looking for something with some quicker results and that could put some new options on the table.”

Barno added that Trump could “certainly use more military force. He could elect to put American boots on the ground in larger number.”

