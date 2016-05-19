Two lady Texans who aren’t yet old enough to vote have signed up to join the Army Infantry, making them the first women from their state to do so.
According to The Dallas Morning News, 17-year-olds Shelby Sparkman and Hannah Carpenter raised their right hands to swear in yesterday after getting permission from their parents, giving them two slots in infantry training next summer at Fort Benning, Georgia.
“For those who don’t think women belong in the infantry, which will put them among the ground troops on the front lines, Sparkman said, “We’ll prove them wrong.”
“In my beliefs, we were created equal with the man,” said Carpenter. “We have that power, even though they think they’re higher above us. We’re equal.”
“If any man thinks that’, responds Sparkman, ‘they got another thing comin’.”
While Sparkman only recently decided to be in the infantry, Carpenter said she had wanted to join for a long time, not knowing combat roles were closed to women until recently.
“It’d be cool to fight people and shoot weapons and blow up stuff,” Carpenter said.
With statistics highlighting that only 17 percent of Regular Army and 28.5 percent of Reserve recruits are female, Army officials say that infantry won’t be popular among women.
“The Army is committed to having the right person in the right job, regardless of gender,” Lt. Col Adam J. Kimmich, commander for the Army Recruiting Battalion in Dallas wrote in a statement. “This is about creating opportunities for all soldiers, and this is an example of that effort as we congratulate these two outstanding young women.”
Carpenter and Sparkman were sworn in by retired USAF Reserve Captain Gregory J. Prickett, who also spent eight years in the Army.
“It’s going to be tough, but y’all can do it,” Prickett said. “Infantry training is not for the weak-hearted.”
The pair will report to 30th Adjutant General Reception Battalion at Fort Benning on Jun 19, 2017.
Two future 88Ms.
They both have no f’n clue. They sound like they are expecting an appearance on the Amazing Race…boy are they EVER in for a rude awakening.
Reading what they’re quoted as saying, I thought the article was satire at first.
Awol in 5……..4………3…………2……1……..
I know this may sound like I’m some male chauvinist a****** but women do not belong in the field of battle not because they’re weak not because they can’t handle it it’s for the simple fact that men feel the need to protect women and if you’re worried about the little girl behind you while you’re in the middle of a firefight you’re not concentrating on the Iraqi shooting at you and if you think for any one second she’s getting hurt then you’re not doing your job because you’re not focusing on the task at hand.
Equality is bullshit.
America is bullshit.
Sorry sweetheart, physically, women were not created equal to men. If they were, more women would be able to pass infantry training with the same physical standards as men. And they can’t. Pure and simple. Not trying to be an a**, just stating physical facts.
Its going to be fun shooting guns and blowing stuff ? You have been playing too many vidio games this shit is for real. I realy doubt that you can get thru basic. But basic aint what it used to be,no yelling , no picking on the troops so maybe they can but the never would have made it when I went thru in 1960. This is a totaly different army today.
Nope, women were not made physically equal to men.
At best, they’ll be ass for the real soldiers to tap after missions.
Oh. My. GOD.
It’s like tottally like, valley girl Infantry! LIKE!
You have GOT to be fricking kidding me. They won’t last a week.
Keep talking, your future drill sergeants are Reading all of this…
……………… Remarks complete.
Hahahahahaha you just wait little girl
heres a broom private go sweep the dust out of the desert
Ladies, no offense, but you’re both in for a very RUDE awakening. Aside from the 110lb rucksacks, the long roadmarches, night exercises, and everything else that goes along with being a grunt, you are expected to follow orders. Even if those orders WILL result in your capture and/or death.
Rest assured, should you get captured (and not by walking away from your post like one person I won’t name) your comrades will make every effort to find and rescue you. But you still have to do it. I wish you the best of luck.
Such stupid bitch’s lol
Since she is joining infantry, an all male community until now, the male APFT should apply to her and not the female version. Everyone else who isnt female is being tested at a higher standard, letting someone take an inferior version of testing due to their sex will only weaken the infantry. Keep her if shell be tested as a male.
Some higher up will be forced to watch everyday they are in basic so it’s assured they pass.
God, please help the boy’s at Fort Benning. Hopefully, they won’t go Airborne or even worse, Ranger or Green Beret ?
All I gotta say is if they go into that field they should have to pass the men’s 18-22 apft because in combat they might have to carry a soldier full kit for 100yds they want equal right then give us equal standards
So, if they are truly going to become infantry, don’t dumb it down because they’re female. They said they can do it. They’re equal to men. My son is 11 Bravo. I know what is required to become infantry. These two women will not make it. That’s my opinion. It takes more than just words to become infantry and to earn that blue cord!!! My son sent me a letter right after he finished those two weeks of hell. It’s not easy!!! Why would it be?!? As I’ve stated before, these women will not earn that blue cord!!! HOOAH INFANTRY!!!
I hope your also are ready for tasking, details also your ready to pick up cigarettes butts, police calls and mowing lawns
Jesus christ. Wtf has the political figures done to our army
When are women going to be required to sign up for Selective Service?
Nothing fun about deployments darling
You can belive anything, but that does not make it true.
I thought this was a joke! Well I guess it still is because it got a laugh of me! Lolol. Welcome to the thunder dome!
So to all of y’all who think it’s funny to talk shit, say they “can’t do it” yall are honestly being real immature. Like really what the hell did they do to y’all for y’all to be talking about them. How do you know thay “can’t” do it. Exactly y’all don’t so stfu. Yes , their girls. Who cares, girls and boys are the same, and should be treated equal. Yes boys have been doing it longer. But come on give them a try. At least they are up to do it and want to fight for our country unlike some of y’all dumbfucks. Most of y’all probably just like to talk shit. Quit being jealous that there the first girl to enlist into infantry. Just be proud that they care. That they are taking to option to fight for US and OUR COUNTRY!!
Not immature at all. When was the las time you ruck with a 100+ lb rucksack for 10-20 plus miles. Daddy little girl is not going to cut it! The rucksack is heavier than her…and those are facts, no jus machismo comments.
Look at all the sexism in these comments. These two women might not be up to the task but, there women who are. There are many males that aren’t up for the task either. I see a lot of socially programmed, fools, in these comments. I bet most of you believe in God, also, what a fucking laugh.
one of the girls might make it. the other one will not last through red phase.
LMAO….could you dig my foxhole after building a separate latrine please? I remember training seabees in the field while in the Corp., we had to go more than a month without showers. They had a gal that “cycled” while out there. And when you are used to the dirt smell…yeah wasn’t hard to locate that position. But oh wait the thought of being sexist should stop those terrorist in their tracks.
Oh please. Any one who was ever an Infantryman, please don’t try to deny that you never said the same thing these girls said. Most of us joined the Infantry to shoot and blow shit up.
Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha! Man, that Duffleblog sure is funny! Wait, what?
This will be the downfall of the US Military, all because of equal opportunity and irrational political correctness. What happened to the America that wasn’t afraid to spill a little blood and put salt on the wound…STAND UP FOR SOMETHING FOR GOD’S SAKE.
Wake up people!!!! Nobody has a backbone to stand up and say enough is enough anymore. Last time I checked there are millions of Americans and what? Maybe a few hundred National Leaders (I.e. Senators, Representatives, etc.) We have the power to change this country. It has been proven before and needs to be proven again.
If they can hack it with the same standards, then more power to them. If the female standards are used for them, they shouldn’t be allowed to graduate Infantry basic training. The standard is (or was when I was at Sand Hill) male APFT in the 18-21(2) year old range. That’s the standard at every Army school I went to; Basic/AIT, IOBC, ABN, AASLT, Pathfinder, JM, etc., etc. As much as I hate to admit it, the Marines did it right. They allowed females to go to the Infantry school but they had to meet the same standard.
As for saying sic…”shoot and blow shit up…” I know I’ve said it a thousand times, so don’t take that crap seriously. My 18 year old daughter is one of the toughest people I know, runs, kickboxes, works out and eats right. She doesn’t want to be in the military, but if she did, I bet she would make it through sheer attitude and fortitude.
Having said all that, females do bring a different set of problems to the field, but they are not anything that can’t be figured out.
idiots
ok first off women should have the same pt standards right now they dont i was in the Infantry for 9 years and it all comes down to unit cohesion you have to trust the person next to and trust they can physically drag u out of a bad situation when u put men and women together there will always be tension she likes him or 3 guys like the same girl ect we dont think women are inferior at all what it comes down to is our bodies are made different and we are good at different things thats just how it is women are better at giving birth and nurturing men are better at physical strength and the mentality needed for such a job the smallest hesitation can get u and your buddies killed if a kid runs at u with an ak u need to take him down if a women u think is pregnant has a trigger in her hand u need to take out the threat its not all fun and games its not cool to deploy or fun we aren’t trying to prove that our sex can do the same as the opposite sex i will probably get called sexist for this but the truth is men are physically stronger than women so when u need to lift a 250lb guy with 60lbs of gear on and carry him to a safer place it wont matter what sex you are it will only matter if u can do it if women are equal in the physical aspect why is there pt standards lower people need to stop thinking this is just about gender equality and realize there is a good reason the military does things the way they do and politicians need to keep there noses out of if because they aren’t the ones on the front lines that have to deal with the consequences of their actions
The girl on the right will learn…..the girl on the left will be pregnant and kicked out
These two girls, really
Jesus theses 2 numbnuts have no clue. 15yrs as an 11B and numerous deployment sure I had fun times but downrange is no joke. And just like everyone else including myself when the brass starts flying I’m pretty sure it won’t be fun any longer. What they should do is keep their traps shut make it through, deploy a couple times then brag away. Dumbasses.
I bet the blonde chick will get pregnant six months after joining …
Hah!!! One of these female Soldiers says that she is “looking forward to deployment” and that is “going to be fun”. Reaaalllyyyy??? That’s just freakin cute!!! Tell you what; get back with us after an actual combat deployment and see if you still think it’s fun. I know…21 years in the U.S. Army Infantry
Sexual harassment claim in 3…2…1…
All joking aside. If they can hack the training with the same standards, then let them kill some terrorist. All for more Americans joining, male, female, and all that are in between.