The 75th Ranger Regiment is no longer a “no girls allowed” clubhouse- a female officer has completed the selection process to join the regiment and will be joining the unit in a few months, according to US Army Special Operations Command officials.

The officer- whose identity has been withheld for her safety- has completed her Ranger Assessment and Selection Program II (RASP II) in December, according to USASOC spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Robert Bockholt.

“The identity, career fields and backgrounds of our Rangers are not provided in accordance with our current security policy,” he said.

The historic event marks the first special operations unit to have a female graduate the selection course- the USAF, USMC and Navy have yet to get a female through their indoctrination courses with any success, nor have other special operations units within the US Army.

Entering a Ranger regiment program is different than Ranger School, with the latter being more of a grueling leadership course than an entry-point into the 75th Ranger Regiment. While the three female officers who have graduated Ranger School have earned their “RANGER” tabs for all the world to see, they have -like most who complete Ranger School- returned to their conventional Army jobs.

The female officer who completed the RASP II training was not the first woman to attempt it- an Army Non-Commissioned Officer attempted the course last summer but failed.

Slated to wear the tan beret and Ranger scroll, the female officer is not due to report to her new assignment until this spring. According to the Army Times, she must first out-process from her old unit and begin the process to transfer to the 75th.

