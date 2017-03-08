A US Army Major General unintentionally channeled his inner Hollywood action star by using a bizarre shooting method, drawing criticism from firearms and defense experts.

In an (unfortunately) released photo from the Virginia-based Fort Lee Facebook Page, Fort Lee’s commanding general –Major General Darrell K. Williams of CASCOM- is seen qualifying with an M9 9mm pistol and (intentionally or otherwise) exercising a shooting style similar to Center Axis Relock (CAR).

The CAR technique is used for several scenes by Keanu Reeves in the film John Wick and is a rather controversial technique, drawing criticism among credible firearms trainers and subject matter experts.

Developed by the late retired police detective Paul Castle, the CAR system involves keeping posturing the arms and body to move the weapon’s sights closer to the user’s focal point and center axis of balance.

While it certainly looks cool, the CAR system is generally derided by defense instructors, particularly when it comes to military application.

“Whoever ok’d this pic needs to be disciplined,” said Ben Simonson, CEO of Boresight Solutions, LLC. “Same for whomever ‘taught’ the general how to ‘shoot”.

In the post’s comments, one thing is clear- whether or not Williams’ technique was intentional, his shooting form is terrible.

“Find a good security detail Sir,” said one user. “Someone should be double checking these photos before being posted. You are a No-Go at this lane.”

Fortunately, generals rarely have to use their sidearms.

Major General Williams’ awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, Parachute Rigger Badge and Army Staff Identification Badge.