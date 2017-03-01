It is rare for a non-military person to jump on their “high horse” to look down on a veteran who served in a non-combat MOS (military occupation specialty), but on Monday that is exactly what happened.

If your a baseball fan, or from Boston, you know who Curt Schilling is because he helped end the Red Sox’s “Curse of the Bambino” that kept them from winning the World Series for 86 years.

After his retirement from baseball, he took a position as an ESPN baseball analyst and -as what some would call- a Twitter Troll.

On Monday night, he targeted CNN contributor Jason Kander for his Tweet in reference to a remark made by President Trump.

While earning his law degree at Georgetown University, Kander earned his Army commission through the University’s ROTC battalion. He served as intelligence officer in the Army National Guard, deployed to Afghanistan as a lieutenant, and eventually achieved the rank of Captain.

POTUS just said our soldiers “don’t fight to win.” I’d happily introduce him to some friends of mine who have fought pretty hard to win. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) February 27, 2017

Schilling, a vocal Trump supporter, came to the President’s defense by offering his view of what the statement was referring too.

Right, why didn’t you include “soldiers” inside the quote? Oh that’s right, you’re after liberal propaganda instead of truth. You and I both https://t.co/PuDb8h7Pmt — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) February 28, 2017

The Cy Young award winner went on to say, “@JasonKander know he was referring to leadership and not the soldiers on the ground. But that doesn’t allow you to piss about it of you”

Kander did not initially take the bait for an exchange but when Schilling dropped the insult to imply Kander was never a war fighter who left the FOB (aka a Fobbit -one who never leaves the Forward Operating Base), he chimed back.

“@JasonKander and elsewhere all seemed like warfighters working their asses off to win. Jason, spend much time outside the wire?,” said Schillling.

A LOT of folks did more than me, but yes, I was outside the wire about 4 days/week. How about your deployment, Curt? https://t.co/w8SjOG6K8f — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) February 28, 2017

Schilling responded by saying, ” @JasonKander I wasn’t deployed, I just had the honor of spending 18 days in theater while visiting soldiers who actually did stuff”

Kander refused to take the bait and provided a subtle rebuttal: “@gehrig38 Thank you for your service. We are forever in your debt.”

Twitter users jumped at the opportunity to mock Schilling for his 18 day tour of service:

@JasonKander @gehrig38 Curt Schilling, Purple Heart recipient for injuries sustained during ACLS 2004-2005 and 18-day USO short tour. — dylan (@dyllyp) February 28, 2017

This is in reference to Game six of the 2004 World Series when Schilling pitched with a bloody sock.

@gehrig38 @JasonKander did you get a Purple Heart for the ketchup you put in your sock? — (Spiegel) (@Spi39s) February 28, 2017

@JasonKander @gehrig38 He served in the Great Infowars of 2016, Jason. — Tud DiBiase (@PancakeCatapult) February 28, 2017

If you missed @JasonKander disembowelling @gehrig38 please follow Jason right now. Glorious Twitter. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 28, 2017

@JasonKander @gehrig38 As a Boston Red Sox fan, I am disgusted with Curt Schilling and his big loud mouth. — KarenPeace✌️🇺🇸❤️ (@KHannanRN) February 8, 2017

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.