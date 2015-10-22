Yesterday, an Army Infantry veteran was attending a convocation ceremony at Liberty University when he came across what appeared to be the most decorated Navy SEAL or a complete sh*t bag stealing valor.

Liberty University is a private, non-profit Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia. The school holds a weekly convocation which is “North America’s largest weekly gathering of Christian students, and each year it plays host to more than 80 guest speakers of national significance from every sphere of society.”

It is not known why the supposed Navy SEAL, who says his name is Mark Joston was attending the event. One thing is clear though; his story when confronted did not add up.

He claims he is a Rear Admiral in the CIA’s special operations division, which is actually called “SOG.” (Special Operations Group). We are not CIA experts, so for all we know his story could be true. But he does have a lot of medals to be somebody that nobody knows of. He claims to have a Navy SEAL Trident, Navy Cross, Silver Star, Bronze Star, four Purple Hearts and served one tour in Iraq and Afghanistan.

This guy made a big mistake by putting on that Navy Cross if he did not earn it because there are only a dozen or so who have earned the distinguished Navy Cross during the war on terror. There is no Mark Joston or “Josten” to be found on any list of Navy Cross recipients. However, there are three unidentified Navy SEALS who earned the Navy Cross during the global war on terrorism. So we cross referenced his name with the Navy Silver Star recipients and there is also no Mark Joston or Josten.

We reached out to Don Shipley, former Navy SEAL and owner of Extreme SEAL experience and he is currently investigating this incident.

We also think Marcus Luttrell and the rest of the Navy Cross recipients might want to have a few words with this Mark Joston.

Update (10/23/2015): After numerous readers reached out to us we have found out that “Mark Joston” is really George Hunley, an estranged pastor from Louisa, Va. He was charged this year for making false statements to police after he claimed to have been shot while helping a family with car trouble. You can read more about this incident at CBS6.

