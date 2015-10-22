Yesterday, an Army Infantry veteran was attending a convocation ceremony at Liberty University when he came across what appeared to be the most decorated Navy SEAL or a complete sh*t bag stealing valor.
Liberty University is a private, non-profit Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia. The school holds a weekly convocation which is “North America’s largest weekly gathering of Christian students, and each year it plays host to more than 80 guest speakers of national significance from every sphere of society.”
It is not known why the supposed Navy SEAL, who says his name is Mark Joston was attending the event. One thing is clear though; his story when confronted did not add up.
He claims he is a Rear Admiral in the CIA’s special operations division, which is actually called “SOG.” (Special Operations Group). We are not CIA experts, so for all we know his story could be true. But he does have a lot of medals to be somebody that nobody knows of. He claims to have a Navy SEAL Trident, Navy Cross, Silver Star, Bronze Star, four Purple Hearts and served one tour in Iraq and Afghanistan.
This guy made a big mistake by putting on that Navy Cross if he did not earn it because there are only a dozen or so who have earned the distinguished Navy Cross during the war on terror. There is no Mark Joston or “Josten” to be found on any list of Navy Cross recipients. However, there are three unidentified Navy SEALS who earned the Navy Cross during the global war on terrorism. So we cross referenced his name with the Navy Silver Star recipients and there is also no Mark Joston or Josten.
We reached out to Don Shipley, former Navy SEAL and owner of Extreme SEAL experience and he is currently investigating this incident.
We also think Marcus Luttrell and the rest of the Navy Cross recipients might want to have a few words with this Mark Joston.
Update (10/23/2015): After numerous readers reached out to us we have found out that “Mark Joston” is really George Hunley, an estranged pastor from Louisa, Va. He was charged this year for making false statements to police after he claimed to have been shot while helping a family with car trouble. You can read more about this incident at CBS6.
1. A SEAL with only a Sharpshooter award for rifle and handgun?
2. Good Conduct changed to a three year award in the mid-90s.
I know who this is if the author of this article would like to contact me I will fill them in
Rock on, keep calling these thieves out whenever you see them wearing a uniform that just doesn’t look right. You have every right to question someone wearing a uniform in public if you believe there is something wrong with the uniform. Anyone who is wearing the uniform, active duty or retired, must at a minimum have their ID card on them at all times. Wearing the uniform you didn’t earn is a crime under “Stolen Valor” and someone who served that is wearing medals they have not earned is a crime under the UCMJ.
Why is he wearing a goatee?
It’s not just ONE Navy Cross, he’s claiming TWO; there’s a star on the ribbon. The Navy Distinguished Service Medal is generally only awarded to Flag Officers. He’s also wearing a ribbon that was only awarded for the Berlin Airlift between 1948 and 1949. In addition, there is a POW Medal. There has NEVER been a SEAL who was a POW. Along with this he has a Navy Reserve Good Conduct Medal (but no corresponding Reserve Service Medal). And it appears that he was an Air Force Training Instructor as well. Pretty good for a Navy SEAL.
I see he is also sporting a Marine Corps Good Conduct Metal. AND, doesn’t that star in the Navy Cross indicate a second award??? I could be wrong on that.
What is it with these fat slugs passing themselves off as heroes?
And wearing Naval Aviator Wings? Doesn’t make sense to this Retired Naval Officer. Looks like he has a name tag on the right side that says Haley II or something similar. I’ve worked for Flag Officers and have never met one that acted like he did.
If you been in that long national defense medal would have stars also dumb ass
Can’t stand this if your going to take our valor at least know your shit flying wings don’t go below your ribbons ,ppl in CIA usually don’t say they are .
I’m calling bullshit on this dude.
The ribbon in the center of his third row is a US Air Force Basic Military Training Instructor Ribbon.
His name is George Hunley. He is from Louisa Va. Born and raised and is a total fraud. He is on charges here for making a false report to police of being shot by a stranger. When it turns out he shot himself…
Mr. Swaney – I am an investigator with the Sheriff’s Office in the county where this individual lives. Please contact me in reference to this incident. I can be reached at (540) 967-3474. I would like to work with you to pass this information onto the proper authorities…Thank you!
Not Louisiana, but Louisa, VA.
The turd is also wearing Naval Aviator wings.
These people all have serious mental issues. Who the hell wants Don Shipley to show up on your door step.
This dude is clearly desperate for attention. If you work in intelligence you never reveal that. It’s all for attention…
Well, I’m not sure if that dude was all there to begin with. He seemed a little off to me. Let the guy do his thing, if it makes him feel good, fuck it, let him pretend. Idk shit about what the Navy awards are to call someone out on any of it. I see people claiming to be all sorts of Army Spec Ops and other high speed MOSs. I don’t give a shit. The way I look at it is these people idolize the troops, sailors, airmen and jarheads. Coasties always get left out. So let them be. Being ridiculed by your hero doesn’t seem fair. Life is short, live and let live.
http://www.newsplex.com/home/headlines/Louisa-County-Man-Accused-of-False-Report-297443221.html
He is Claiming 2 Navy Crosses not 1. When you see a Gold Star on a Award it means thats for the 2nd Award of the same medal…His Navy Cross has a Gold Star on it, Meaning 2nd Award for the Medal…Silver Stars mean 5 awards for that same medal. He also has a POW Ribbon on??? and others that are Ridicilous . This guy is a true blue Idot Fraud. Wow….It’s obvious when you hear him speak that he is not All Together….Also his name tag does not match the name he gave?…lmao….(Don Shipley) a retired (Navy Seal) who Outs Fake Seals is on the Case…If you want to see Several Phony Seal Busts, check out his Site…..Don Shipley Phonynavysealsstolenvalor….You will be very happy you did….:)
He introduced himself as George Hunley to several students that I know personally. That is also what his name tag said. I sat a couple feet away from him.
another SICK SOB!
The poor guy is a nut. Better for all that he imagines himself as a naval hero than as Jack the Ripper or a vampire.
His damn name tag says hunley right on it!!
Someone needs to bust this POS in the mouth and TAKE those UNEARNED awards off that jacket. He needs to be locked up for impersonating a Naval Officer.
This man is just so wrong on so many counts! To claim to be a part of one of the most distinguished group of warriors and being decorated with some of the highest awards this country can offer — he needs to be prosecuted, and since he’s a Pastor, publicky shamed!
Well praise Jesus. What a F%$khead
Well it fits since Liberty is a fake University.
Hmmm, back in 2014 his house burnt down due to an “accident” with a turkey fryer. Insurance scam perhaps? http://wtvr.com/2014/04/10/one-hurt-in-louisa-house-fire/
If George Hunley ( his real name) is bi-polar or mentally off he needs to be medicated. He has already hurt himself ( he shot himself and claimed he was robbed). I get tired of hearing friends and family members make excuses for these wacked out shitbags. If you don’t have them committed or take away their play-things they are going to get locked up or hurt.
Not to mention he only has on one National Defense.
Why do these geniuses always think the military gives out decorations like tic-tacs? Every single one of them.
I think the guy in the video did a good job with it. How about getting your shit together before you post that kind of thing online. This video commando thing alone does our cause no good. If you won’t do some background work on these guys BEFORE you click the post button stay out of it. Doing a couple of searches in public awards databases is not doing your reasearch. This guy is obviously full of shit, his name tag and name given didnt match. See what car he gets in and get the plate number. You dont have to be Holmes or Watson to do the basic stuff. I can not stand Valor Vultures, neither can I stand sloppy work on one, there is probably much much more to this guy.
As a fellow Naval Aircrewman (AWN2) I can tell you that if I saw that guy wearing that, I would have made him take it off for the simple fact that NO OFFICER of Commodore or above can have earned the ENLISTED good conduct medal after 15 years according to his decorations and THEN make Rear Admiral. I would have confronted him BIG TIME and taken him to the nearest POLICE OFFICER if he did not give up that jacket. The overweight PUDDGY BASTARD.
Why is it that the truly delusional like this ass clown always turn up at conservative gatherings?
Did anyone notice that he is also wearing the Navy Good Conduct Medal with 4 devices? Officers are not awarded GCM’s! In order to have that award and attain the rank of admiral he would need about 44 years of active duty plus being 18 years old to enlist would make him at least 62 years old.
he had two ribbens on there that were real an an can get. the otheres were ones that dated 70 years ago. cus there was a cupple from WW II and the Korean war. and to top that he put the wings to far away blow the should be right under your ribbens almost tuching really
“CBS 6 first reported on Hunley in April 2014, when his home burnt to the ground,started by a turkey fryer. ”
hahahahaa so fitting
The guy has a Navy Good Conduct Medal ribbon with four stars. It is chronologically impossible to have spent that many years as an enlisted man and be a rear Admiral!
Hard to tell, but the Line Officer Star on his jacket doesn’t look right.. It looks more like the US Maritime Service device. If that’s the case, this guy is a Two Star Admiral in the U.S. Merchant Marine who qualified as a Navy Seal and Naval Aviator in addition to all those awards… That’s one hell of a career path.
I don’t have audio, so I’m not sure, but seeing the caption on RallyPoint indicated that the poser was wrong in wearing campaign stars on his Purple Heart instead of oak leaf clusters. That is incorrect, Navy/Marine Corps/Coast Guard wear 5/8″ stars on some medals (Purple Heart included), not campaign stars (3/16″) and not oak leaf clusters (that’s Army/Air Force/joint). As a currently serving military officer who has been accused of Stolen Valor (again, one service misreading another), let us be sure of our nitpicking (yes, obviously a fake, but can’t nitpick when incorrect ourselves).
Additionally, at least in the Navy (but not the Coast Guard), Flag Officers don’t wear Command-at-Sea/Command-Ashore pins (the poser is wearing a Full Dress size Command-Ashore pin on the right side, indicating he is currently commanding a unit ashore). 1-in the Service Dress Blues, the pin should be smaller, 2-Flag Officers don’t wear them, even if they’re incumbent.
Also, he’s wearing 2 UN medals (US is only authorized to wear one generic UN, not UN mission specific), and he’s wearing them separated by a NATO medal! There are many other small details, but frankly if I saw goatee I’d think retired, do a quick look-over, and then laugh. I’m a minister and military officer, and I have a few words I can’t say aloud about this disgraced pastor’s stealing my brothers’ and sisters’ valor.