A F-16C fighter jet crashed six miles south of Joint Base Andrews, which is home to Air Force One, at around 9:15 AM this morning. The aircraft is said to have gone down in a wooded are near Clinton, Maryland.

Officials have confirmed the pilot ejected and was able to be medically evacuated to a hospital by a military helicopter.

The Associated Press confirmed the aircraft was assigned to the 113th Wing, a unit of the District of Columbia Air National Guard, stationed at Joint Base Andrews. The base confirmed the aircraft was flying with other aircraft while conducting a training exercise.

The 113th’s primary mission is training of air combat and operational airlift crews for national defense. The 113th also provides a ready response force of fighters for the defense of the District of Columbia area.

The crash location is reportedly near the end of the runway at Washington Executive Airpark/Hyde Field. It is not clear if the aircraft was attempting to land or take off from this location.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is released.

