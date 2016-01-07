In an exclusive interview with Popular Military, Kenny Porter, a 100% Service connected disabled 82nd Airborne soldier, reported that treatment conditions were intolerable at the Dorn VA Hospital in Columbia, SC, more than an hour drive from his home.
After checking into the Emergency room at 3:11 p.m. and receiving triage care at 3:30, the veteran, his wife, and their daughter waited for 4-hours and 20-minutes before Porter, 44, was seen by a doctor for primary complaints of no feeling in either of his legs, feeling cold to the touch, severe pain to his right side, knee from an injury sustained a week earlier, and his heart was racing. Porter was diagnosed with Premature Ventricular Contractions (PVC) a disorder that causes regular palpitations and radiating pain in the chest.
“At no time did anyone put a stethoscope to my chest to listen to my heart or lift my pants leg to see my knee. How do you treat someone with such incompetence?” Porter continued, “Every time I opened my mouth the doctor shushed me or tried to shut me up. He was impatient. I was humiliated in front of my daughter”.
Porter was physically uncomfortable and emotionally upset from the wait when he phoned his mother, who lives in Greenville, SC. Porter’s mother called a family friend who lived closer to Dorn VA Medical Center, Tammy Snider Neff, SFC (Ret.), Army Medic, also a retired 100% service connected disabled veteran, to come to the hospital and held Porter. She arrived around 10:05 p.m. and began asking questions and reviewing Porter’s treatment plan.
According to Neff, “as soon as I arrived I could see that Kenny was still upset. I already knew things were not ideal when I spoke to Ken’s mom so I went to his room in the E.R. and immediately noticed that the treating physician, Dr. Bennett was being disrespectful, rude, and refusing to answer Kenny’s questions or put him at ease about his health. I just started recording the dialog because it was just wrong”. Neff also added, “There was a point the doctor was insinuating that Kenny was seeking drugs. It was not the case at all. The nurse offered a Toradol shot. He kept refusing medication and demanding information about his health. They [the medical staff] were not hearing him at all”.
As the video recorded in the emergency room shows a defensive and argumentative Dr. Bennett trying to end the discussion insisting “I’ve done all I can do here. I have scheduled a follow up for you with your primary physician. The last time you were here was 5-years ago so how do you expect me to deal with this? There’s nothing more I can do…I could prescribe you medication but I would write a lower dose that what you’re already on”. Neff demanded information from a nurse when Bennett refused to address the results of Porter’s tests indicating there was blood in his urine and responding “it is not uncommon so don’t worry about it”.
Porter stated clearly “I am scared. That’s why I haven’t come for care. I would like more information”. Porter had taken his heart medication earlier and continued to experience PVC in consistent intervals and Bennett refused to address his concern.
Neff went to the nurse’s station and found out that Bennett did not explain the results of the tests he had run and in spite of Porter clearly stating he had PVC and was experiencing frequent contractions, he had not been on a heart monitor in the 7-hours he had been in the hospital. No one addresses his blood pressure being high at 153/109.
“This is the most uncaring and unprofessional care we have ever received. A person should not have to beg for information about his own health and treatment. It’s ludicrous.” Porter said.
Not unlike many recent reports of negligence in the VA medical system, Military servicemen, servicewomen, and veterans are suffering longer waits for treatment and follow ups, claiming over medication and poor pharmacology management more frequently, and there is an overall discontent with the system being overwhelmed. There are an increasing number of reports of verbal assault, disrespectful treatment, and a sense that patients are a bother. “They should be doing their jobs and if they don’t like it, they should quit, not take it out on us”, said Porter.
When Porter explained to Bennett that he could not afford medical care since he was being billed by the VA since letting his benefits lapse, he had been un-enrolled’ Bennett told him “Nobody gets a free lunch here. Veterans have to pay, too. He responded “I’m not here getting a free lunch…I jumped out of airplanes for my country and I earned my care. I should be treated with respect and not talked down to by anyone in the VA. You work for me”. Porter proclaimed, “I have never felt so ashamed, devalued, discarded, or disrespected in my life. I will not be made to feel afraid. That’s another reason why I have avoided coming back here for 5-years. No one should have to be afraid to ask for help.”
Porter has returned to the VA for care after exhausting the available benefits on his own private insurance. He would’ve preferred to use medical services closer to home with doctors he selected. He has incurred over $40k worth of medical related debt, according to Neff.
Bennett asked Porter “why did you even come here for medical treatment? You should’ve gone to your own family physician”.
While the Veteran’s Administration is aware of many allegations of negligence or abuse in patient care it is just surfacing now the degree to which this endemic problem has grown. Investigations are pending and ongoing in some cases. Regardless, it is of the utmost important that veterans and their families continue to advocate for their rights to receive quality care, and to be included in their treatment.
Our military servicemen and women are heroes who have served their countries. It is abhorrent that they be made to feel like victims when they are in need of the service of others.
Porter added, “When I came to the hospital this was about me. Now, this is about all of my brothers and sisters in the armed forces. They all deserve to be treated better than this. I’m every veteran. I serve for my brother to my right and my brother to my left. That is who we are when we serve in the U.S. Military”.
To report abuse or waits for treatment longer than 2-months, Veterans and Active Service patients should reach out to the Attorney General of Veteran’s Affairs for immediate attention to their claim http://www.va.gov/oig/hotline/default.asp
This is typical. They have learned how to drop the ball in tending to Veterans medical issues. They will order a test once the vet complains long and hard. If that test is neg. then they drop the ball until the vet complains long and hard again that the medical issue has not cured it’s self! They do not want to find problems. They try hard to not find problems. Medical problems cost them money to take care of. It blows their budget and bonuses. Unless you are bleeding or dying, the odds of getting help with out a fight are slim.
This individual was out of line, and I am not talking about the doctor. I have never had any issues with the VA. I get so sick of people who served, that like the race card, pull out the veteran card. “I jumped out of planes for my country”, I’m sorry but unless you were drafted, you joined of your own free will…no one owes you anything. Go to any VA hospital…they are understaffed, and underfunded. Most of the people seeking treatment are not there for service related injuries/illnesses, but everyday aches/pains/age related conditions. These people flood the system, resulting in long wait times/treatment. These people usually have no health insurance, and are usually the main complainers about the quality of care/treatment. These are the same people who ride around on expensive Harley’s….but don’t have health insurance for themselves or their familes. The VA, just like the Social Security program was not designed then, for what they are being utilized for now. I actually watched a guy get out of his truck, with a cane in his hand…walk from the parking lot into the local VA clinic, but he didn’t use the cane until he entered the clinic and he suddenly developed a limp when he walked throught the door. Then there were the two “veterans” sitting across from me that were bragging about their disability checks from Uncle Sam, and how they were trying to get their disability rating upgraded so they could get more money. This people is why the system is so screwed up.
Wow really?!?! Well guess what asshole…I’m his wife and he’s spinal cord has a tear on it amongst other major injuries!! It’s people LIKE YOU that think he doesn’t deserve to be treated like a human being and that the treatment received at the VA offices across America are killing our Vets! Your a piece of shit REALLY!!! the ad thing is you most likely are either this sorry ass doctor in the video or related to the peice of shit who should NEVER treat any VET period!!
This quack need to find another job .
I would ask why the author did not try to interview the doctor or staff for this article. If you are going to be a journalist then that’s pretty standard stuff. It does sound like the doctor gets a bit rude but we don’t know what happened before the video etc… benefits lapse? If he is 100% service connected he should have full benefits period. That does not make sense at all.
Where is the hospitals report? This is one sided and unfair. First and foremost, you videotaped someone without their consent. And hello, HIPPA! I hope she had permission to obtain all that data. This world is spoiled, you owe me this and that. To be honest, had he talked to me like that, I would have told him a thing or two. My bp runs that all day and everyday. So should I tell all my Medicaid patients, you owe me, I pay your bills! Go somewhere else. This was a set up and all for publicity and is embarrassing to the medical community.
Thankfully all my visits to the ER have been great, and the docs have gone out of their way to do what my PCP wouldnt. Now my PCP on the other hand is simlar to that ER doc, not quite so rude but certainly ignores everything you bring up and tells you everything is fine. Whats worse he was in the Army before working at the VA.
It’s hard enoght to get the ratings why did this vet let his benefits lapse? Did I miss something in the article.
I am a retired Army Veteran, with a Service Connected Disabiliy. I receive medical care through the VHA system. I am also an employee of the system that your site loves to trash. I am not speaking on behalf of the VA, I am speaking on behalf of myself and my personal experiences.
I absolutely refuse to buy into your site’s crap. Too many times you have taken a situation about the VA and only presented a piece of the picture. This story is absolutely no exception.
AND before anyone wastes bandwidth trying to argue or berate me for my comments, I will not be visiting this site, I’ve removed it from my FB feeds and I have restricted access on my computers to make this a blocked site.
Why hasnt he filed a tort action against the doctor and the attending nurse??
Has he filed a license action against the doctor state bar and the nurses???
This level of incompetence needs to be squashed hard like a cockroach.
Filing a tort action against the VA, the doctor, the nurse and filing complaints against the bar is better than not seeking care.
Now then how does one let the “VA coverage” lapse???
If he was enrolled he should always be in the system until he dies.
Who made the decision to “unenroll” him?
File a tort on their ass also.
When you go after a doctors license is when he will pay attention, because he then must go in front of the board and explain his medical inaction, his inappropriate treatment of the patient and if there has been too many complaints they can take his license to practice away.
There a several law firms that would take on a case like this, just because it is the VA.
always go to the closest hospital v.a. or not for heart ,chest pain or breathing problems. let them make sure you are stab;le and then let the v.a. decide what your disposition should be. another point i might make despite what you hear or think of the v.a. many are very concerned about our care and do a very good job. if you encounter issues always speak to a patient advocate to help resplve any issue or concern you have. my last point would be NEVER let your i.s. cards expire and always stay in the system even if for only basic annual care issues . there were a couple things that could have been easily dealt with with less hurt feelings. getting transfered from a closer hospital in stabilized condition is alwaya better than waiting and feel like you are coming apart as you wait. it is your life make choices best for you.
Oh the stories I could tell you about this facility!! Horror stories!! My husband has been seen by this man! We’ve experienced Dr. Bennett and he talked to my husband the same way. I hope they terminate him!!
I’m sure most VA doctors are professional acting, but, not all. I had an experience with a brother-n-law that left me fuming. He suffered with severe headaces as a result of a fall onboard ship while in the Navy. He was a patient at the VA hospital in Jackson, and, they were dismissing him, even though he was suffering at the time. He asked the doctor what they were going to do if he passed out in the parking lot. The doctor told him they would bring a wheelbarrow and shovel and pick him up. Another time I went with him for a visit. They had him seeing a young pschologist. I told the young man that Earl had always worked and supported his family, and, I thought it was time they did something for him. He asked what I wanted him to do, and, I said, ” I don’t know, I’m not the doctor, you are”, so, don’t try to tell me all our veterans are treated with the respect and care they should have. They deserve the best medical care our country has to offer.
That was just horrible to listen to. The man is an embarrassment to the field. Someone needs to take his job away. I hope the gentleman was able to get the help he needed from somewhere.
I am a nurse, not a veteran. I appreciate everything the servicemen do. My husband is a serviceman. Yes, I believe they deserve quality care. Sadly we did not see what happened first, but clearly this conversation stems from a prior encounter that occurred between this pt and Dr. I also note that they considered the wait time too long, adding to the pt’s aggravation. He received a couple tests and then you have to wait for the scan and X-Rays to be read by a radiologist. It does take a while. But, I cannot believe that no one is saying anything about how rude this pt is. He went off on a tirade saying how he was disrespected (when?), and how this Dr scared him and that’s why he has not been there in 5 years. Way to go, blame someone else for you not being seen in 5 years. He was rude, did not listen to the doctor, interrupting him as he was talking, telling him you work for me, it’s not a free lunch -I paid for it by jumping out of airplanes, you got my anxiety up, etc. It makes him sound like an child throwing a tantrum. He wants it to go viral…why? To show everyone how you can show your ass and blame another person? It makes you look unreasonable. I think the doctor had a lot of restraint with the pt disrespecting him! He got the work up that was indicated for your conditions and it did not show anything. Sorry. Follow up with your primary physician.They can further evaluate any concerns. By the way, the blood pressure and heart rate do go up when people are upset. It comes down when you settle down. I think the Dr did the best he could with a belligerent pt.
Ok I am pro veteran and I am a nurse, but this is just shameful this person is being beligerant to the doctor and when nothing is found wrong through tests he is upset. I know VA has its problems but I think this is some one looking to cause strife get a life those who share this without paying attention to the details.