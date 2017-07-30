July 30–An ex-Navy surgeon said she will perform free transgender surgery for military members already on her list after Donald Trump announced he would stop them from serving in the military.

Dr. Christine McGinn made her comments on Saturday on CNN and said she would offer the free service to anyone affected by the new ban.

“If the commander-in-chief won’t take care of our veterans, our veterans will,” McGinn told CNN’s Michael Smerconish.

McGinn is transgender herself and began her transition in 2000 while she was a senior flight surgeon at the largest reserve base in the country. She was later nominated for flight surgeon of the year for the entire U.S. Navy.

On Wednesday, Trump made his announcement on Twitter saying he was barring transgenders from serving in the military because of their “tremendous medical costs” and their service would cause “disruption.”

Current Department of Defense policy allows for transgender people to serve openly and says individuals “can no longer be discharged or otherwise separated from the military solely for being transgender individuals.”

