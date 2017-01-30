Every February, the best choral students in the State of Kentucky gather in Louisville for the All-State Choirs of the Kentucky Music Educators Association.

The selected students were required to participate in a small ensemble, showcase their solo vocal skills, and demonstrate their sight-reading ability for a panel of judges from across the state of Kentucky before being selected for the All-Sate Choirs.

During their stay in Louisville, the students put on a performance for the general public at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

Many of the students from the all-men choir, all-women choir and the mixed choir stay at the Hyatt Regency, which has developed a unique patriotic tradition, during their weekend stay.

If you happen to walk into the lobby of the hotel just before 11:00 PM during February 8-10, you will be in for a goose-bump-inducing experience.

Every night, the students from all three choirs line up at the balconies in front of their rooms to sing the National Anthem into the lobby that stretches to all eighteen floors. The tradition will mark its 31st year since it started.

