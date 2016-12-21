While hooked up to an oxygen machine, a dying Marine delivers an emotional farewell message from his hospital bed, addressing the president-elect and his choices for VP and Sec. of Defense.

“The greatest honor of my life was to wage this battle with you,” Dr. Larry Lindsey says in the four and a half minute long video clip.

During the tearful farewell, the former Marine combat photographer says, he’s never been prouder to “have had a hand in some small way in fighting for my country.”

“There is no greater honor for me to have great men like you leading this country back to its foundation,” he said.

The dying Marine addresses Mr. Trump directly saying, “I have no doubt in my heart and my mind that you will be perhaps the greatest president in the history of our country.”

Lindsey called Vice President–elect Mike Pence an “incredibly good man.” To Gen. James Mattis, he says, “It appears I’m out of ammunition …but will continue to fight with my last breath.”

“Dying is the easy part… if you know who your God is and you know that he holds your hand and I do.”

The video ends with Lindsey giving a final salute while saying, “Give ‘em hell and Semper Fi, God bless.”

Dr. Lindsey gained quite an internet following over the last year for his YouTube videos in favor of President-elect Donald Trump. In one video published on Oct 20, 2016, a frustrated Lindsey tells anti-Trump voters to go out and do their own research and to “grow a pair and for once in your life stand up for what you believe in.”

According to AFI Media Group, Lindsey traveled the world over the last three decades, producing documentaries of exotic places for his own internationally televised series and for clients such as National Geographic, Animal Planet, The Discovery Channel, Fox Sports Network, Fox Sports International, and the BBC. Lindsey had a Ph.D. in media studies, according to the Denver-based media company.

Reports indicated Lidnsey has passed away.

