Following the success of his viral video that delivered “tough love” encouragement for the obese and unmotivated to shed dangerous weight, former Drill Sergeant and fitness motivator John Burk sent another jolt through social media- this time explaining the circumstances behind his decision to leave the military.
Citing an “infestation of toxic leadership” and double standards that have transformed the military into a “corrupt organization of Betas”, Burk tears into issues that many wish to address but feel unable to due in large part to their current military standing.
The video, which has gone viral among military circles, has drawn both praise and criticism. In response to requests from readers, Popular Military contacted Burk in an exclusive interview to get his side of the story concerning the video.
Burk reports that he has been a civilian for “about four days” since February 1st and that he has been quite busy getting his websites, business and various projects up and running. His current endeavors have him launching his In The Arena fitness branding, doing cooperative ventures with Grunt Style as well as some pending trips to the United Kingdom to meet up with one of the companies backing him.
When asked about the circumstances surrounding the video, Burk stated that it was unfair that he had to “counsel a Private for not meeting weight when higher up members of leadership were getting by because they had friends above them watching their backs” and that he had grown tired of the corruption and cliques that form when enough corrupt people obtain rank.
Burk, himself passed over for promotion, cited numerous and allegedly illegal actions by a former senior leader that resulted in poor evaluation and threats to the careers of Burk’s immediate supervisors who dared contest the evaluation. “I love the Army’, he said as he reflected upon the circumstances that led to his decision to get out, ‘However, you can only get punched in the face so many times”.
Ultimately, Burk feels he can do more for the military and veterans from the outside than he could working within the system. He said he plans on taking on the VA’s poor care of veterans. He has already been doing research to help try to find better methods to ensure veterans get the help they need. In addition, he has also been working with the Facebook- based group Soldiers Without Borders (who uses a community-based method in providing various methods of aid to those who need it) and has assisted several veterans, taking great pride in helping prevent several potential veteran suicides.
When asked of his final thoughts, Burk paused.
“I’m going to change the world”, he said.
Sums up my thoughts very well. I got in a lot of trouble my last year in because I just got tired of the bullshit. While yes, we do have to remain professional and look the part, the real focus should be on training, and doing our jobs to the best of our ability. Not all the dog and pony bullshit that comes with the Military.
As the wife of an Army Sgt. This is so true. Tell it!
This POST IS Like a chick i met name THIRSTY SUSAN… Always looking for attention… JOHNS OPNION IS VALID AND IT’s HIS. Report on the the truth about fat leaders… Thats what should have been a follow-on reporting…
He is a cry baby that didn’t get selected for E-7. News flash, the Army is downsizing and slots aren’t there. If racism, sexual assaults, terrorism, F*ing traitors and soldiers doing other stupid shit weren’t a problem in our ranks; all those EO, SHARP, TARP and safety briefings would NOT be needed. The Army didn’t have so many when I joined but the Army added them because of problems within the ranks over the years.
In the civilian world, there are a lot more politics. You get out and go to military contracting (because that’s all you’ve been trained to do) or go work at a minimum wage job. I got out and thought it was going to be so much better. Hell no! It was worse. You get contracted, you’re following retired military that really don’t give a shit. They get their pension either way. I have been married to my husband for 15 years…..2 years in to our marriage I got out. The military has changed so much since then…..its crazy…we feel like the old retired veterans talking about how the Army used to be.
I also wondered about my fitness yet my officers were just fat not muscle fat, they had bigger beer bellies than drunks, onya mate, you can be my wingman in any firefight, which would be kinda hard since I’m in artillery, no fat gunners in artillery, lmao
This clown only shows neck and chest pics, probably has chicken legs . Isn’t steroids illegal?????
And to those living their lies, truth is a poison…
He is correct. Leadership has taken a back seat. Being politically correct is what they worry about. Being in combat with my brothers and then these guys come back home and get processed for discharge for not making the tape measurement. Really. Good enough for combat but not good enough for garrison duty. Over weights are throughout the ranks from enlisted to General. There is one set of standards and all soldiers need to adhere to them. ALL!. DoD has taken away the once attractive call to serve. Its not that important any more. Our military is on a very slippery slope.
I like this guy… I’m glad he got that off his chest… One thing I learned a long time ago; as things change, they stay the same. I’ve thought the same thing after being in the Army from 1971. Let me offer this advise; get over it, move on and seek out your future, there is a lot waiting for you!
So is he retired or just stromed out of the Army like a bitch because he didn’t get promoted?
I believe he ETS’d
I am going to have at assume John is retarded. This is what happens when you have a bribed army fighting Israel’s useless wars and you promote people too fast.
Exactly, that is all John is. He is a crying bitch. When he falls out of the media spot light he comes back screaming and spitting. He is a useless tool in which the Military feels they no longer need. His only skill set is PT.
I was in the MP core and found this to be true. My last comander bullied me because i refused to take off my EFMB i earned in my prior life as a 91b. Made me hate the army for the first time.
Staff Sergeant Burk for President 2016.
That’s exactly what is wrong with the army. Stupid ass leaders making shit so stupid. Then they started the coddling of new soldiers. Not to mention all their stupid fuck fuck games. There is no need for the vast majority of stupid shit they make you do throughout the day. While they sit around and get fat as fuck.
i totally agree when i was in iraq going on mission after mission with my troops as a sgt and protecting them and we get home and give our arcoms and people in the rear who never went outside the wire get bronze medals it is bullshit
