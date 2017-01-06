In the wake of a series of grooming and appearance regulation overhauls, the United States Army announced that female soldiers can wear their hair in dreadlocks.

Formally released on Tuesday, the change is one of several changes -including regulations concerning religious beards and head coverings- that seemingly targeted religious and minority groups within the nation’s largest armed force.

The US military has long struggled with addressing issues such as women with coarse hair, with many in recent years arguing that previous regulations forced many to spend excess time and money on hair management or even wigs.

The current change of policy will allow women to wear dreadlocks along similar guidelines to cornrows, braids and twists, requiring even spacing and 1/2 inch in width.

Previously, when twists were banned in 2014, many black soldiers expressed concern that the rules unfairly targeted minorities. One sergeant in the National Guard even petitioned the White House over the matter.

According to the Army Times, the Army not only reversed its policy on twists, it eventually permitted dreadlocks under the current amendments to the uniform policy.