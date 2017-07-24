BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Officials say 12 U.S. paratroopers have been hospitalized after they sustained minor injuries during a nighttime parachute jump in Romania.

Brent M. William, a spokesman for the “Atlantic Resolve” military exercises, told Romania’s Agerpres news agency the accident occurred early Saturday at the Campia Turzii air base in northwest Romania. He said 500 troops jumped from C-130 Hercules planes during “a very rigorous exercise, which carries a certain level of risk.”

The Cluj Military Hospital spokeswoman, Doina Baltaru, said 11 soldiers were discharged Sunday from the hospital. She said one other soldier suffered a bruised spine and would remain hospitalized up to two more days.

The soldiers were participating in Saber Guardian 17, a U.S. Army Europe-led exercise, which aims to increase coordination between the U.S., Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.

Italian, Romanian and paratroopers with the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducted heavy equipment, containerized delivery system and personnel airborne operations July 21-22, 2017, in Campia Turzii, Romania.

Yesterday, Sgt. Justin Geiger, of the 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment wrote:

“During the first phase of the airborne operations, seven C-130 Hercules aircrafts carrying Humvees, Howitzers and nine supply containers with ammunition, food and water flew toward the designated drop zone to perform heavy equipment drops. Upon the completion of the heavy drops, 54th BEB Soldiers began to tactically recover each piece of equipment and supply containers off the drop zone. This task ensured every mission essential item the C-130s delivered was accounted for, and that the drop zone was clear for more than 600 multinational paratroopers to use for the night portion of the training exercise. As the sun fell under the mountains, the second phase of the airborne operations began. A steady rotation of C-130s circled the drop zone offloading personnel, so those paratroopers could descend to the drop zone and execute the follow-on mission, an airfield seizure. “

The public affairs non-commissioned officer’s report did not mention any casualties.

Popular Military contributed to this report

