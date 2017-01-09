A Fort Campbell soldier assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group is reported to have died in a non-combat related incident in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Specialist Isaiah L. Booker of Texas is reported to have died in Jordan on January 7, according to the Department of Defense. The soldier’s death has been reported as “non-combat” in nature, having been killed while operating construction equipment.

The DoD confirmed Sunday that the incident is still under investigation.

A small but potent US fighting force is maintained in Jordan in order to both support Jordanian forces and wage war against the Islamic State, with US assets including an anti-aircraft batteries, rotations of Special Forces units and a contingent of USAF F-16 Fighting Falcons.

© 2016 Bright Mountain Media, Inc. All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.