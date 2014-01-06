All active duty military members and their dependents are able to obtain the military version of America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreation Lands Annual Pass free of charge. The pass will be accepted at National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps sites that charge fees. This military annual pass will offer free entrance to all 397 national parks. You will be about to enter the park with one private (non-commercial) vehicle and up to 3 guests free of charge.

To receive the free annual pass you must present a valid CAC card or DD Form 1173 at one of these locations.