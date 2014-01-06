The National Air Station Museum in Wildwood, New Jersey offers free admission for active duty personnel with a valid ID. The museum is located at the Cape May, NJ Airport.

“Naval Air Station (NAS) Wildwood Aviation Museum is a non-profit museum located at the Cape May Airport inside historic Hangar #1. Commissioned in April 1943, NAS Wildwood served as an active dive-bomber squadron training facility during World War II. Today, Hangar #1 has been restored and transformed into an Aviation Museum that houses a number of aircraft, engines, special exhibits, and educational interactive displays. The museum invites visitors to explore aviation, New Jersey, military and WW II history through “hands-on,” fun and educational activities for the entire family! Bring the kids and travel back in time to this 92,000 square foot sampling of the 1940’s (and don’t forget your camera)!”

