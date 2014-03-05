“On a 38-acre tropical paradise with spectacular skyline views lies a South Florida attraction like no other. Welcome to Miami Seaquarium®, a place where dolphins walk on water and killer whales fly through the air. Where sea lions delight children of all ages and endangered sea turtles and manatees find a safe haven. Enjoy a world-class marine-life entertainment park with eight different marine animal shows and astonishing daily presentations. Miami Seaquarium® is a place of inspiration, education – and fun!”

Active military personnel will receive free admission and 50% off for up to 5 guests.