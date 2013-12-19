Waffle House offers a 10% Military discount at participating locations. A proper Military ID is required.
Website: http://www.wafflehouse.com/
I went to the Waffle House in Tampa Do. At Westshore and I 275. They DO NOT GIVE MILITARY DISCOUNTS. The state it’s due to other customers got upset that military got them and not them. So they DON’T give them anymore. Very sad when they go out and give their lives for the rest of us.