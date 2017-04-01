BATH, Maine (AP) — A naval aviator who crash-landed his airplane to try to save a downed pilot in the Korean War is being honored with a ship bearing his name.

Medal of Honor recipient Tom Hudner, who’s 92, planned to be on hand Saturday as the future USS Hudner was christened at Bath Iron Works in Maine.

Hudner did the only thing he could think of to help after he saw a fellow fighter pilot trapped in a burning plane behind enemy lines in the Korean War. The lieutenant crash-landed his own plane, climbed out and tried to save his comrade, Ensign Jesse Brown.

This circa 1950 photo released by the U.S. Navy shows Jesse Brown in the cockpit of an F4U-4 Corsair fighter at an unidentified location. Brown, the first African-American naval aviator, died when he crashed behind enemy lines during the Korean War. Fellow aviator Thomas Hudner crash-landed his own plane in a futile attempt to save Brown. A U.S. Navy frigate was named for Brown in 1973. A U.S. Navy destroyer will be named for Hudner, where he is expected to attend the ceremony at age 92, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Bath, Maine. (U.S Navy via AP)

Brown, who was the first African-American naval aviator, died despite Hudner’s efforts. A U.S. Navy frigate was named for Brown in 1973.

By David Sharp, Associated Press

